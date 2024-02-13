Harbor Freight Tools Opens New Store in Hammonton, Creates 25-30 Job Opportunities

Harbor Freight Tools is about to make a significant impact in Hammonton, as the renowned tool and equipment retailer prepares to open its latest store this spring. Bringing 25 to 30 new job opportunities to the local community, the company is eager to welcome fresh talent to their expanding team.
A New Era of Affordable Quality Tools
Founded in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools has built a solid reputation for providing high-quality, durable products at reasonable prices. From socket sets and ratchets to breaker bars, their vast inventory caters to both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The upcoming Hammonton store will showcase this diverse range, ensuring that customers find the perfect tool for the job.
Career Opportunities Abound
As part of their commitment to the community, Harbor Freight Tools is on the hunt for 25 to 30 dedicated individuals to join their team. A variety of positions are available, including sales and logistics supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal labor. With competitive starting rates and benefits, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas off, the company is setting the stage for a positive and fulfilling work environment.
Join the Harbor Freight Tools Family
With over 1,400 locations nationwide, Harbor Freight Tools is a steadily growing force in the hardware industry. Job seekers looking to become a part of this thriving company are encouraged to apply online at harborfreightjobs.com/retail.
As the Hammonton store prepares for its grand opening, the local community can look forward to a new era of affordable, high-quality tools and equipment, as well as the creation of much-needed job opportunities.
The upcoming Harbor Freight Tools store in Hammonton exemplifies the company's dedication to providing both exceptional products and career opportunities. By blending affordability, durability, and a commitment to community growth, Harbor Freight Tools is set to make a lasting impact in Hammonton and beyond.