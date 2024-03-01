Harbinger Bolsters Leadership with Ex-Rivian, Tesla Exec Steve Gawronski Ahead of EV Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 – Harbinger, a trailblazing electric vehicle (EV) truck manufacturer based in Los Angeles, has made a strategic move to strengthen its leadership team by bringing on board Steve Gawronski, a seasoned veteran in the automotive supply chain arena, formerly with Rivian and Tesla. Gawronski steps into the role of Vice President, Supply Chain and Logistics, joining other luminaries in the EV field to drive Harbinger towards the imminent launch of its groundbreaking commercial medium-duty EV platform.

Proven Track Record

At Rivian, Gawronski led a formidable team, overseeing various critical areas from direct and indirect procurement to logistics and supplier quality. His tenure at Tesla was marked by leading global supply management and spearheading a localization initiative that significantly cut costs while enhancing production efficiency. These accomplishments have not only underscored his capability to navigate and lead within fast-paced, high-growth environments but have also earned him recognition as one of Automotive News' Rising Stars in 2019.

Strategic Significance of Gawronski's Hiring

"Steve has incredible experience -- and has delivered incredible results -- at two of the biggest names in the EV industry," remarked John Harris, CEO of Harbinger. Gawronski's addition to the team is pivotal as Harbinger gears up for significant production scaling over the next five years. His expertise is seen as crucial for Harbinger's ambition to dominate the EV market for medium-duty vehicles, a sector ripe for the kind of innovation and disruption that electric vehicles offer.

Looking Ahead: Harbinger's Vision for Medium-duty EVs

"Electrification represents a significant opportunity for the medium-duty truck market," stated Gawronski, highlighting the parallels between the early days of Tesla and Harbinger's current trajectory. The company is not just focused on cleaner powertrain solutions but is also committed to delivering performance improvements that make the adoption of EVs a realistic choice for commercial applications. With an initial product line aimed at redefining expectations in the Class 4 to Class 6 vehicle segment, Harbinger is poised to make a substantial impact on the commercial transportation industry.

This strategic hiring signifies Harbinger's readiness to transition from development to production, setting the stage for an innovative leap in the commercial EV market. As the industry watches closely, Gawronski's leadership and vision could very well steer Harbinger towards becoming a beacon of change in the world of medium-duty electric vehicles.