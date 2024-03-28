Hanmi-OCI Merger Halts After Shareholder Vote; Future Plans Uncertain

SEOUL, March 28, 2024 - In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated merger between South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical Group and OCI Group has been called off. This decision came after a decisive vote at the Hanmi Science Co. shareholders' meeting in Hwaseong, where opposition led by the founder's sons secured a majority on the board. The proposed merger aimed to bolster the global competitiveness of both companies in the healthcare sector.

Shareholder's Meeting Decides the Fate

The annual shareholders' meeting of Hanmi Science Co., the holding company for Hanmi Pharmaceutical Group, became the battleground for the future of the merger. Five board of director candidates proposed by Lim Jong-yoon and Jong-hoon, sons of the late Hanmi Group founder Lim Sung-ki, won their seats, altering the power dynamics in favor of the merger's opposition. This election result has effectively given the Lim brothers majority control, steering the company away from the merger with OCI Group.

Merger Plans Derailed

In January, the merger's announcement was met with optimism, as stakeholders anticipated a strengthened position in the global market through the strategic integration of Hanmi's pharmaceutical prowess with OCI's chemical manufacturing capabilities. However, this move was contested by the Lim brothers, contrasting the vision of Song Young-sook, the late founder's wife and current chairperson of Hanmi Group. Following the shareholder's decision, OCI Group announced the suspension of the merger process, stating, "We humbly accept the will of our shareholders, and the integration process will be suspended."

Implications for the Future

This development raises questions about the future strategic direction of both Hanmi and OCI Groups. With the merger off the table, both companies must navigate the challenges of the global healthcare market independently. This event also underscores the significant influence of family dynamics and shareholder activism in South Korea's corporate governance, reflecting a trend where major strategic decisions are increasingly subject to shareholder approval. As both companies regroup and plan their next steps, industry observers will be keenly watching how this decision impacts their market positions and long-term growth strategies.