Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa Lifts Hydroslide Height Restrictions

Canterbury’s Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has ushered in a new era of inclusivity, eliminating height restrictions for its hydroslide riders. The reform is a direct result of the facility’s innovative new hydroslides, the Violet Vortex and Waiau Winder. These state-of-the-art attractions, unveiled to the public in October, have set a new standard for recreational facilities in New Zealand, offering an unprecedented combination of safety, accessibility, and modern technology.

Revolutionizing Hydroslide Accessibility

Previously, height restrictions were a standard part of hydroslide safety protocols. However, the design of the Violet Vortex and Waiau Winder has changed the game. Replacing two quarter-century-old rides, these new slides mitigate health and safety risks associated with landing in a deep splashdown pool by incorporating runout shoots at the end. The slides underwent rigorous safety testing, and the removal of height restrictions aligns with the recommendations of the slide manufacturers. However, age and weight restrictions remain in place to ensure the safety of all participants, with the minimum age for riders set at five years.

An Investment in Joy

The introduction of these $3.2 million slides has been met with widespread public approval, particularly for their unique LED lighting features. These slides, named through a public vote, are a testament to Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa’s commitment to continuously enhancing the visitor experience. They symbolize the facility’s forward-thinking approach and its dedication to offering an inclusive, safe, and technologically advanced recreational environment.

Boosting Tourism in the Region

The new hydroslides also signify a broader trend of recovery for the tourism sector in the region. The areas of Kaikoura and Hanmer Springs have witnessed an uptick in tourist activity, bouncing back from the disruptions caused by Covid-19. The innovative features of the Violet Vortex and Waiau Winder, including lighting and visual technology rarely seen in New Zealand, further solidify Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa’s position as a must-visit attraction, contributing to the region’s tourism resurgence.