HanesBrands Cuts 159 Jobs Amid Restructuring and Pressure from Investor

HanesBrands Inc., a leading player in the apparel manufacturing industry, is poised to eliminate 159 jobs at its Annapolis Distribution Center in Winston-Salem by April 5. The decision is part of a significant restructuring initiative, as disclosed through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

Series of Workforce Reductions

This job reduction is the latest in a string of workforce cuts over the past year. HanesBrands shed 310 jobs in January 2023 and 250 jobs in August. The company's workforce in Forsyth County has shrunk drastically from around 4,900 to 1,100 since its separation from Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006. In North Carolina, the workforce count will drop to 2,500.

Shift in Production and Global Presence

Operating on a global scale, HanesBrands employs approximately 51,000 people worldwide, with a staggering 88% of its workforce located outside the United States. The company has shifted a significant portion of its production offshore in recent years.

Efficiency Measures and Support for Affected Employees

The operations at the Annapolis facility are being suspended as a strategy to improve efficiencies and cut costs. HanesBrands has not yet disclosed the specific future purpose of the facility. In light of the job cuts, the company is offering outplacement support to the affected employees.

Under Pressure and Potential Sale

HanesBrands has been grappling with decreasing sales, a declining share price, and mounting pressure from shareholder and activist investor Barington Capital Group to implement substantial changes. The company is considering the potential sale of its Champion sportswear brand, with recent interest expressed by companies such as Authentic Brands Group and WHP Global. Amid these shifts, HanesBrands has also witnessed a change in its board of directors, marked by the recent retirement of its non-executive chairman Ronald Nelson.