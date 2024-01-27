Hamilton Firefighter and CrossFit Champion Shares Success Secrets at Chamber of Commerce Meeting

In the city of Hamilton, Ohio, an extraordinary woman stands as an embodiment of determination and resilience. Samantha Briggs, a two-time CrossFit champion and devoted firefighter, was the keynote speaker at the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce's annual gathering. Her powerful story of success and the principles she attributes this to, captivated her audience. Briggs, starting her professional CrossFit career at 31, has proven that age is no barrier to achieving greatness.

Briggs: The Champion's Journey

Briggs, in her riveting narrative, emphasized the impact of an attitude focused on success. She shared that her journey to becoming the 2013 CrossFit Games women's division champion and the 2023 women's 40-44 division masters champion was fueled by the unyielding support and encouragement of her mother. This backing, she said, helped her to dream big and aim high.

From CrossFit to Firefighting: A Passionate Pursuit

At 40, Briggs decided to return to her first love - firefighting. She joined the Hamilton Fire Department, showing the same tenacity and dedication that had carried her through her CrossFit career. This transition from a professional athlete to a firefighter is a testament to her adaptability and commitment to serving her community.

Recognizing Community Champions

The Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting was also a platform to honor significant contributors to the Hamilton community. The 2023 Hamilton Citizen of the Year was awarded to Taylor Stone-Welch for his relentless volunteer work, particularly with the City of Sculpture and Hamilton Ohio Pride. As a gay youth, Stone-Welch’s experiences shaped his vision of making Hamilton a welcoming place for everyone. Roland Lutz, the 2023 Small Business Person of the Year, was also recognized. As the owner of Riverside Athletic Club since 1997, Lutz credits his passion for tennis and discipline for his success, reinforcing the meeting's emphasis on the power of a positive mindset and dedication to one's passion.