en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers’ Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers’ Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards

In a bold move against unprofessional conduct, Hamamat Africa, a premier sheabutter brand, has publicly denounced the behavior of two videographers who were caught on tape in a distasteful act. The individuals were seen in an online video that has since gone viral, where they were verbally abusing a G4S Security Guard. The incident took place during a production shoot on December 27, 2023.

Clarification and Actions Taken by Hamamat Africa

The videographers, who were clad in Hamamat Africa-branded shirts, demonstrated conduct that starkly contradicts the brand’s values. In an official statement, Hamamat Africa clarified that these individuals were not its direct employees but were third-party contractors. Despite their attire bearing the brand’s logo, they had no direct affiliation with the company.

In response to this incident, the brand has taken decisive steps to rectify the situation. Hamamat Africa has terminated its business relationship with the offending videographers and has issued an apology to the affected security guard. The apology also extends to anyone who felt distressed by the behavior exhibited by the videographers.

Commitment to Professionalism and Ethical Conduct

Hamamat Africa has always upheld the principles of respect, professionalism, and ethical conduct. The incident involving the videographers was a stark deviation from these principles. The company expressed its commitment to maintaining these values and ensuring that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

Future Measures and Dedication to Upholding Trust

Moving forward, Hamamat Africa plans to implement additional measures when hiring third-party vendors to prevent such incidents. The company has initiated training programs aimed at maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment. With these measures, Hamamat Africa hopes to further strengthen its commitment to upholding the trust of its community and customers.

The company’s dedication to integrity and professionalism is unwavering, and this incident has only reinforced its resolve to adhere to the highest standards in all its dealings. Hamamat Africa remains committed to its customers, its values, and its mission to deliver exceptional quality products while standing firm against any form of unprofessionalism or disrespect.

0
Africa Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
In the realm of African football, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) stands as a testament to the region’s vibrant sporting culture, its heroes, and its rich history. Recent research conducted by bettors.co.za brought to light fascinating records from the esteemed tournament, adding a new dimension to our understanding of African football. Legendary Players Who
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
22 mins ago
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
23 mins ago
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
8 mins ago
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
16 mins ago
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Ghana Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid 'Dumsor' Outages
18 mins ago
Ghana Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid 'Dumsor' Outages
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
1 min
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
2 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
8 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
8 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
9 mins
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
11 mins
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
11 mins
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills
12 mins
High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
13 mins
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app