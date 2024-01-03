en English
Business

Halliburton Recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third Consecutive Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
In a significant step toward sustainable business practices, Halliburton Company has been named to the prestigious 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the third consecutive year. One of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, Halliburton has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to sustainability, specifically in two critical domains: Transparency & Reporting and Resource Efficiency & Circularity.

Acknowledgment for Sustainability Leadership

The DJSI is a globally recognized index that evaluates companies based on their sustainability performance. The inclusion process is competitive, only welcoming organizations that demonstrate exceptional sustainability practices. Halliburton’s inclusion in the DJSI for the third consecutive year underscores its commitment to a sustainable future.

Senior Vice President, Summer Condarco, expressed Halliburton’s determination to meet global energy demand while advancing towards a more sustainable energy future. This recognition acknowledges the company’s dedication to sustainable leadership in the energy sector.

A Commitment Beyond Business

Halliburton is not merely recognized for its industry innovation. The company also champions diversity, equity, and inclusion, investing in its employees and communities through competitive compensation plans, health benefits, work-life programs, and incentives.

Halliburton’s commitment extends to its operations, demonstrating an unwavering pledge to conduct its business in an environmentally, socially, and ethically responsible way.

Strengthening the Future Through Innovation

Halliburton’s Research & Development engineers are consistently designing patented tools and technologies, reinforcing the company’s position as an innovator in the industry. The company offers an R&D Intern position in Electrical Engineering, with a philosophy of ‘recruit once, hire twice’ for interns. These internships are a testament to Halliburton’s investment in the future, fostering innovation, and preparing the next generation of leaders in sustainable energy practices.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

