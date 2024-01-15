Hallador Energy Witnesses Moderate Share Price Increase Amid Market Fluctuations

In a recent development, Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG), a prominent name in the Energy sector and Thermal Coal industry, saw its stock open at $8.49 on January 12, 2024. This was a moderate increase of 0.24% from the previous session. During the day, the stock experienced regular fluctuations, reaching a peak of $8.68 and a low of $8.24, before finally closing at $8.39.

Yearly Performance and Growth

Over the past 52 weeks, HNRG's share price has oscillated between $6.87 and $15.79. The company exhibited a five-year growth rate in yearbook sales of 7.90%, with its average yearly earnings per share growth reported at a whopping 227.27%. Employing 980 people, Hallador Energy boasts a gross margin of +11.38, an operating margin of +6.77, and a pretax margin of +5.58.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insider and institutional ownerships stand at 31.77% and 40.71% respectively, with the latest insider transactions recorded in April. Hallador Energy's last quarterly report on September 29, 2023, showed an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44, falling short of the anticipated $0.51.

Expert Predictions and Key Performance Indicators

Wall Street experts predict earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year and a significant increase to 227.27% per share in the next fiscal year. Key performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.18, a price to sales ratio of 0.42, and a price to free cash flow of 5.04. The diluted EPS stands at 2.41, with projections of 0.29 for the next quarter and 0.78 for the year.

The company's market cap is approximately 278.71 million, with annual sales totaling 361,990K and an annual income of 18,110K. Last quarter sales were 165,770K with an income of 16,080K.

Stock Performance and Volatility Metrics

Stock volume was lower compared to last year, and its stochastic average indicates a decrease. Volatility metrics suggest a historical volatility of 30.98% over the past 14 days, compared to 50.64% over the past 100 days. Hallador Energy's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $11.14 and $10.48, respectively.

Final Note

Despite the fluctuations, Hallador Energy maintains its position in the market with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00, suggesting a forecasted upside of 30.8% from its current price. The company engages in the production of steam coal in Indiana for the electric power generation industry and is also involved in gas exploration activities. While it does not currently pay a dividend, its P/E ratio of 3.58 is less expensive than the market and sector averages, making it a potential consideration for investors.