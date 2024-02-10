Habumugisha's Call to Arms: Empowering Uganda's Youth with Practical Skills for Economic Growth

On February 10, 2024, in Masaka City, John Bosco Habumugisha, the Deputy Managing Director of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), delivered a clarion call for hands-on skills acquisition among Ugandan youth.

Advertisment

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 39 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) from five districts, Habumugisha underscored the urgency of this mission, warning of a looming predicament where educated but unskilled individuals would find themselves unable to contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic transformation.

A Vision for Skilled Ugandans

Habumugisha's speech resonated deeply with the attendees. The 39 graduates, hailing from the pipeline corridor's five districts, had successfully completed a skilling project orchestrated by ASIGMA, an advisory and management firm.

Advertisment

As they received their start-up kits, Habumugisha emphasized the importance of their newfound skills, stating, "Equipping PAPs with hands-on skills will enable them to access opportunities and increase their capacity to start their own jobs."

The training, part of the Livelihood Restoration Youth Skilling Programme, encompassed a variety of vocational disciplines, including motor vehicle mechanics, hairdressing, tailoring, and garment designing. By acquiring these practical skills, the graduates are now better positioned to navigate the employment landscape and bolster their economic prospects.

Turning the Tide: From Educated Unemployed to Skilled Workforce

Advertisment

Habumugisha's message was unequivocal: the future of Uganda's economic progress is contingent upon its youth's ability to acquire and apply hands-on skills. He cautioned that a reluctance to do so could result in a surge of unemployed, educated individuals who, despite their academic prowess, would be ill-equipped to contribute to the nation's economic transformation.

The Livelihood Restoration Youth Skilling Programme represents a significant stride towards realizing Habumugisha's vision. By empowering PAPs with vocational skills, the initiative not only enhances their employability but also fosters a sense of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. As the graduates embark on their new careers, they serve as a testament to the transformative power of hands-on skills.

Beyond the Pipeline: A Nation Empowered

Advertisment

While the skilling project was initially conceived to benefit those affected by the pipeline's construction, Habumugisha's vision extends far beyond this scope. He envisions a Uganda where practical skills are not only valued but prioritized, fostering a workforce that is adaptable, innovative, and capable of driving the nation's economic growth.

As the 39 graduates celebrated their achievements, Habumugisha's call to arms reverberated throughout the ceremony. The future of Uganda's economic transformation, he reiterated, lies in the hands of its skilled youth. And with initiatives like the Livelihood Restoration Youth Skilling Programme, that future is not only possible but within reach.

In Masaka City, as start-up kits were handed over and new beginnings embraced, Habumugisha's message rang clear: the power of practical skills cannot be underestimated. For Uganda's youth, this power represents not just a path to employment, but a means to shape their nation's economic destiny.

Advertisment

Habumugisha's Vision: A Uganda Empowered by Hands-On Skills

John Bosco Habumugisha, the Deputy Managing Director of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), has underscored the importance of hands-on skills for Uganda's economic transformation.

Addressing the graduation of 39 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Masaka City, Habumugisha warned of the implications if youth do not acquire such skills, resulting in a mass of unemployed, educated individuals who contribute little to the economy.

The graduates, trained in various vocational programs under the Livelihood Restoration Youth Skilling Programme, now stand as beacons of hope and examples of Habumugisha's vision. By equipping them with practical skills, they are empowered to access opportunities and create their own jobs.

This initiative, while initially targeting those affected by the pipeline, is part of a larger vision to cultivate a skilled Ugandan workforce capable of driving the nation's economic growth.