HabariPay’s Squad Launches ‘Take on Squad Hackathon 1.0’ to Empower African Innovators

Guaranty Trust Holding Company’s subsidiary, HabariPay’s Squad, has unveiled ‘Take on Squad Hackathon 1.0’, a social coding platform crafted to inspire young creatives and enterprises across the African continent. This trailblazing event, slated for January 19th and 20th, 2023, will be hosted at the GTCO Training Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration

The hackathon serves as a beacon, inviting participants from tertiary institutions to conceive and develop groundbreaking solutions that address community and societal issues. The forum will be a hotbed of innovation, featuring immersive coding sessions, live product demonstrations, and stimulating panel discussions.

Rewards Beyond Monetary Prizes

The event’s grand prize is a substantial N2.5 million, with hefty awards for the first and second runners-up. However, the real reward lies beyond the monetary prizes. Winners earn a coveted spot in the Squad Hackademy, an incubator for mentorship, internships, and future job opportunities.

HabariPay’s Commitment to African Innovation

Eduofon Japhet, the Managing Director of HabariPay, illuminated the company’s faith in the transformative potential of young minds. He voiced the company’s dedication to enabling innovative solutions for small and mid-sized businesses in Africa. The hackathon’s registration is open to teams comprising up to four members.

HabariPay Limited, a licensed entity by the Central Bank of Nigeria, offers a range of fintech solutions, including the award-winning SquadPOS. The company has garnered accolades for its role in propelling digital acceptance in Africa.