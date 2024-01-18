H.W. Kaufman Group Expands Reach in Middle East with Strategic Investment

H.W. Kaufman Group, a leading force in the global insurance market, heralds a new chapter in its growth story with a strategic investment in CARE Insurance Brokers, a Dubai-based insurance and risk management firm. Pending the requisite regulatory approvals, the firm will undergo a comprehensive rebranding to emerge as Burns & Wilcox UAE. This move marks Kaufman’s inaugural foray into the Middle East.

Strengthening Global Footprint

The fresh entity will operate from a newly inaugurated office nestled in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant business district. Spearheading the regional expansion efforts is Rajendran M, a veteran in the insurance industry with a robust career spanning over three decades in the Middle East and India. His previous stint was with Al Futtaim Willis Co. LLC, serving as the Managing Director for the Middle East region.

Leadership and Team Dynamics

Complementing Rajendran’s leadership will be Aynis Ifthiker, who brings to the table her vast experience at international brokerage firms and a deep understanding of technicalities. She will steer the UAE office management. The Burns & Wilcox UAE team will work in close collaboration with H.W. Kaufman International, the London-based arm of the group.

Strategic Expansion and Future Prospects

Expressing the company’s commitment to global expansion, Kaufman’s Executive Vice President, Jodie Kaufman Davis, identified Dubai as a key commercial hub aligning perfectly with Kaufman’s growth objectives and international operations. She emphasized the potential of capitalizing on business opportunities within the UAE and the broader Middle East region, leveraging the company’s expertise and market relationships. With this strategic move, Kaufman Group sets the stage for a robust expansion and a promising future in the Middle East.