GWU’s Job Scheme: Lucrative for Stakeholders, Raises Transparency Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
In a startling revelation, a scheme designed to procure minimum wage jobs for unemployed individuals in Malta has proved beneficial, not for the targeted demographic, but rather for the stakeholders of the General Workers Union (GWU), Aron Mifsud Bonnici and Robert Borg. The duo has reportedly extracted more than half a million euros in dividends and directors’ fees from companies that manage the scheme.

Profits Amid Unemployment

Aron Mifsud Bonnici, an ex-GWU lawyer, and Robert Borg, the union’s financial consultant, have been at the receiving end of significant profits from the community work scheme, an initiative funded by the government. The scheme, originally operated by JobsPlus since 2009, was outsourced to a non-profit foundation established by the GWU in 2016. It is the opacity of the profit distribution from this government contract that has sparked concerns.

Financial documents unearthed the private profits that Borg and Mifsud Bonnici derived from the scheme over a short period. Borg received €163,000 from 2016 to 2019, while Mifsud Bonnici extracted €380,000 between 2017 and 2021. This considerable sum of money is over and above the cut that goes to the GWU, who are the majority shareholders in the scheme through the company GWU Holdings.

Funding and Operation of the Scheme

The GWU invoices JobsPlus around €1 million monthly for running the scheme. The money covers employee salaries and additional fees for operation, management, and training. The auditor general has previously highlighted concerns about JobsPlus’s lack of effective monitoring mechanisms for the scheme. Despite these claims, the GWU has been criticized for not being transparent about the scheme’s financial details and the profits being made.

