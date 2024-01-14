Guyana’s Opposition Leader Advocates for Independent Oil Production Monitoring

In a significant political display, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has publicly voiced concerns over the lack of independent metering systems to monitor the oil production of ExxonMobil in Guyana. Norton underlined the urgency for Guyana to establish its own mechanisms, instead of relying solely on the information provided by the multinational oil and gas corporation. These sentiments were communicated during his weekly press briefing, setting a critical tone for the future of Guyana’s oil industry.

Independent Monitoring Advocated

Norton critiqued the plan proposed by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to use a cable from Exxon’s Control Centre for monitoring. Rather, he advocated for the development of independent systems that can verify ExxonMobil’s production rates. A Trinidadian Consultant, who boasts extensive experience in the oil industry, offered support for Norton’s viewpoint. He stressed that an independent system is crucial for verifying production rates and ensuring Guyana reaps full benefits from its oil resources.

ExxonMobil’s Dominance

Despite ExxonMobil’s operations of three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, producing an estimated 500,000 barrels per day, Guyana has not yet implemented measures to independently verify these figures. This lack of independent review stands in sharp contrast to ExxonMobil’s ambitious plans, including an investment of $23-25 billion in 2024 and $22-27 billion annually from 2025-2027. The company is the operator of Guyana’s Stabroek Block, where over 11 billion barrels of oil have been discovered.

Government’s Stand

Vice President Jagdeo has mentioned that while the government is considering satellite technology for this monitoring purpose, in the interim, they plan to advance with the fiber optic cable linking Exxon’s onshore facilities to the FPSOs. Furthermore, he noted that the completion of Exxon’s headquarters in Ogle, East Coast Demerara, will facilitate real-time monitoring and control of offshore production activities. However, independent international experts have advised Guyana to ‘ring fence’ its oil projects to ensure early benefits for the country, a viewpoint not fully embraced by the current administration.