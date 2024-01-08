en English
Business

Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana has declared the government’s intent to collaborate more closely with the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) investors to diminish the cost of crossing the privately-owned Berbice Bridge. The government’s plan is designed to alleviate the financial strain on citizens by enabling the government to have a more significant role in the bridge’s operations.

A Bridge Connecting Hearts and Economies

The Berbice Bridge, an artery of vehicular traffic connecting Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), was constructed between 2006 and 2008. It came into existence with substantial financial backing from both the state-run National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and private investors. Despite NIS being a significant investor, the lion’s share of the bridge’s ownership rests in the hands of Dr. Ranjisinghi ‘Bobby’ Ramroop, an associate of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

(Read Also: Linden to Mabura Hill Road Construction in Guyana: Progress Update)

Relieving the Citizens’ Burden

The government’s initiative aims to ease the economic burden of maintenance costs borne by the Guyanese citizens. By taking a more prominent role in the bridge’s operations, the government seeks to make the bridge more accessible and affordable – a move that will undoubtedly resonate positively with the citizens of Guyana.

(Read Also: President Dr. Irfaan Ali Launches Youth Skills Development Program in Guyana)

Announcement Amid New Developments

President Ali made this announcement at a sod-turning event marking the beginning of construction for a new US$161 million modern hospital in New Amsterdam, Region Six. The president also shed light on the acceleration of plans for a fixed high crossing bridge across the Berbice River. He further highlighted the nearing completion of a contract for a bridge across the Corentyne River, a significant development promising to enhance connectivity between Guyana and Suriname.

0
Business Guyana
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

