Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development

The Government of Guyana has set the wheels in motion for a significant transformation in the country’s energy sector. It has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) with the intention of attracting private sector participation in the development of gas infrastructure. This move is a strategic effort to bolster the country’s current and upcoming upstream developments.

A Strategic Initiative

The RFP, a document of the Ministry of Natural Resources, underlines the need for a safe and efficient development of gas resources. It seeks to establish an open-access infrastructure system that will cater to both oil and gas developments. This includes the necessary pipelines that will form the backbone of the system. The government’s vision is clear – to create a robust and sustainable infrastructure that will propel the country’s energy sector into the future.

Private Sector Participation

Private sector entities interested in participating in this development are expected to finance and own the infrastructure entirely. The chosen entity will be granted the exclusive right to negotiate the government’s entitlement of gas, a significant move that ensures project viability. However, to be considered for this grand initiative, interested candidates must meet specific requirements and submit their proposals by February 27, 2024.

Pushing Forward Despite Criticism

This recent initiative follows the release of Guyana’s National Gas Monetization Strategy, which, despite its ambitious goals, has been met with criticism. Detractors have pointed out a lack of concrete actionable plans within the strategy. However, the government is undeterred and continues to push forward with its gas monetization efforts. This commitment is evident in its collaboration with ExxonMobil on a nearly US$2 billion Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project. The government’s actions reflect their belief that the oil and gas sector is a catalyst for the country’s development.