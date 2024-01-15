en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Guyana Government Invites Private Sector for Gas Infrastructure Development

The Government of Guyana has set the wheels in motion for a significant transformation in the country’s energy sector. It has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) with the intention of attracting private sector participation in the development of gas infrastructure. This move is a strategic effort to bolster the country’s current and upcoming upstream developments.

A Strategic Initiative

The RFP, a document of the Ministry of Natural Resources, underlines the need for a safe and efficient development of gas resources. It seeks to establish an open-access infrastructure system that will cater to both oil and gas developments. This includes the necessary pipelines that will form the backbone of the system. The government’s vision is clear – to create a robust and sustainable infrastructure that will propel the country’s energy sector into the future.

Private Sector Participation

Private sector entities interested in participating in this development are expected to finance and own the infrastructure entirely. The chosen entity will be granted the exclusive right to negotiate the government’s entitlement of gas, a significant move that ensures project viability. However, to be considered for this grand initiative, interested candidates must meet specific requirements and submit their proposals by February 27, 2024.

Pushing Forward Despite Criticism

This recent initiative follows the release of Guyana’s National Gas Monetization Strategy, which, despite its ambitious goals, has been met with criticism. Detractors have pointed out a lack of concrete actionable plans within the strategy. However, the government is undeterred and continues to push forward with its gas monetization efforts. This commitment is evident in its collaboration with ExxonMobil on a nearly US$2 billion Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project. The government’s actions reflect their belief that the oil and gas sector is a catalyst for the country’s development.

0
Business Energy Guyana
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Startups in 2024: A Landscape of Quality, Innovation, and Investment Shifts
2024 marks a year of honest introspection for business founders and board members. The challenge lies in the dwindling cash reserves, primarily amassed in 2021, putting pressure on achieving the necessary milestones for subsequent funding rounds. In this light, companies are urged to consider alternative finance partners that could extend their financial runways and fund
Startups in 2024: A Landscape of Quality, Innovation, and Investment Shifts
EcoRatings Unveils Unique System to Evaluate Sustainability at Point of Sale
1 min ago
EcoRatings Unveils Unique System to Evaluate Sustainability at Point of Sale
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
1 min ago
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties
44 seconds ago
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties
Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management
46 seconds ago
Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
1 min ago
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
Latest Headlines
World News
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
38 seconds
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
47 seconds
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
47 seconds
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
1 min
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
1 min
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
1 min
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
1 min
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
2 mins
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2 mins
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
19 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app