Guyana Advances in Infrastructure and Power Generation Projects

Delving into the heart of Guyana's development narrative, two significant infrastructure and power generation projects have seen the light of day. The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Office of the Prime Minister have opened bids for critical initiatives, revealing a vibrant picture of national progress.

Advertisment

Enhancing Livestock Development

The GLDA is set to upgrade accommodations at its Ebini farm located in Region 10. The plan involves the construction of a four-apartment building worth an estimated $23,999,400. A total of five contractors have expressed interest in the project, submitting their bids during a session at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Boosting Energy Infrastructure

Advertisment

Simultaneously, the government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, is looking to enhance the energy infrastructure in Lethem. The strategy involves commissioning two new KVA generators for the Lethem Power Company Inc. Eight companies have joined the fray, placing bids to supply these generators. This move exemplifies the government's commitment to improving essential services like power supply, vital to the region's development.

Future Projects on the Horizon

These initiatives coincide with the government's exploration of a project development company tasked to design, finance, construct, and operate an offshore gas gathering system. This project aims to tap into Guyana's 17 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves. While the focus has been on exploiting oil resources, interest in commercializing the large volumes of gas found is also on the rise. Both Georgetown and ExxonMobil are part of this ambitious infrastructure development project. Furthermore, the government is evaluating proposals to construct a local oil refinery in Region Six. The top-ranked contender will undertake an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment at Crab Island for a facility designed to process at least 30,000 bpd. The investment commitment from the shortlisted firms is expected to exceed US$1 billion.