Business

GUPCO Commences Production at North Safa Oil Field Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
GUPCO Commences Production at North Safa Oil Field Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In a significant development in Egypt’s petroleum sector, the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) has kicked off production at the first well of the North Safa oil field. This crucial step forward aligns with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy to bolster the nation’s crude oil yield.

Early Production Plan in Action

The North Safa well began operations at a rate of 2,500 barrels per day (b/d), marking the commencement of an early production plan designed to achieve 6,000 b/d by mid-January. This ambitious project, executed by a coalition of Egyptian companies, including Enppi, Petrojet, and Offshore Petroleum Services, entails the establishment of the North Safa production station and the extension of two production lines. The project, which represents a total investment of $125 million, is expected to further amplify production to 12,000 b/d upon the completion of seven additional wells.

A Joint Venture in the Gulf of Suez

GUPCO, a joint venture between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and UAE state-owned Dragon Oil, is the developer of the field. The North Safa oil field is located in the Gulf of Suez’s northeastern Ramadan region and its successful operation signifies a promising start for the new year. Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, along with GUPCO Chairman Salah Abdel Karim, has been vigilantly monitoring the progress of the early production plan.

Global Tensions Escalate in the Middle East

In a separate incident, the Iraqi Resistance launched a missile attack on the US base situated in the Conoco gas field in Deir Ezzor’s countryside. This assault is a purported response to what the resistance describes as massacres in Gaza by the Zionist entity. The attack comes on the heels of a previous assault on American forces at al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah’s southern countryside with a drone, indicating escalating tensions in the region.

Business Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

