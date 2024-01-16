Guns and Accessories Market To Reach $9.33 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Advancements

The global guns and accessories market is undergoing a period of vigorous expansion, according to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights. The industry, which was valued at $6.14 billion in 2019, is projected to balloon to $9.33 billion by 2027. This growth, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.15%, is largely due to the rapid changes within the law enforcement and defense sectors worldwide.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth

A key driver of this market's growth is the continual advancements in firearms technology. Innovations such as the development of lightweight materials and the enhancement of durability are directly addressing the needs of these sectors. In the last decade, the industry has seen a significant influx of new companies and types of guns being manufactured.

Market Trends and Strategic Planning

For law enforcement agencies, staying updated with these market trends and technological innovations is crucial. There is an increasing shift towards civilian applications of firearms and accessories - a trend that holds significant implications for strategic planning and maintaining operational effectiveness amidst an evolving market landscape.

Shooting Ranges and Industry Developments

The shooting ranges market, in particular, has witnessed substantial growth. The market size, which stood at USD 1,248.10 million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 2,402.41 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2023-2030. This growth is spurred by a surge in recreational shooting activities, increased emphasis on skill development in law enforcement and military sectors, and rising interest in shooting sports.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to factors such as increasing interest in shooting sports, rising awareness of firearm safety, and government initiatives promoting shooting sports as a recreational activity. Notably, Saab has launched the Giraffe 1X Deployment Set, and Action Target Inc. has collaborated with VirTra Inc. to provide best-in-class solutions for simulation training systems and live-fire shooting ranges.

The guns and accessories market is shifting, driven by technological advancements and changing needs within law enforcement and defense sectors. As such, stakeholders within these sectors must stay abreast of these changes to ensure their strategies and operations remain effective in this dynamic landscape.