Gulf News Seminar to Facilitate ‘Doing Business in the UAE’

In a major initiative to bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gulf News is orchestrating an exclusive seminar titled ‘Doing Business in the UAE’. The event is slated for January 23, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square Hotel & Residences, and is designed to guide start-ups, SMEs, and multinational companies through the intricate process of initiating and operating businesses in the UAE.

Empowering Business Endeavours

The seminar aims to provide crucial insights into the UAE’s business landscape, covering a range of topics from the strategic advantages of incorporating in the UAE to tax planning, financial management, and legal adherence. The event will feature a series of panel discussions and knowledge sessions led by over 15 industry experts. The seminar, anticipated to attract around 150 entrepreneurs and business owners, offers a unique window into the economic dynamics of the UAE, while also serving as a platform for networking and gaining professional guidance.

Financial Planning and Internationalization

The sessions at the seminar are designed to focus on key aspects of business operations. For start-ups and SMEs, there will be a strong emphasis on financial planning, providing insights on how to manage financial resources effectively for sustainable growth. For multinational and foreign businesses, the seminar will delve into the process of internationalization, offering guidance on how to navigate the UAE market, understand its consumer behavior, and align business strategies accordingly.

Navigating Legal Challenges

Another critical area the seminar will explore is the legal landscape of UAE’s business sector. Navigating legal challenges is pivotal to business success, and the seminar aims to provide business owners with a comprehensive understanding of the legal requirements and compliance norms in the UAE. The event is free to attend and is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, following its recent emphasis on entrepreneurs and innovation at the 2023 edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and its upcoming participation at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024.