Gulf International Bank Celebrates Employee Dedication with Inaugural Rowad Awards

Gulf International Bank (GIB) recently marked a significant milestone in its corporate culture with its inaugural Rowad Awards Gala Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain. A tribute to the dedication and commitment of its employees, the event honored over 300 staff members for their years of service, with milestones spanning from five to 35 years.

Recognizing Excellence Across Categories

The Rowad Awards encompassed categories such as Living the Brand, ESG/Sustainability, People Leadership, Deal of the Year, and the Group CEO Award. The awards were presented by GIB's Executive Management, with the Bank's Chairman, Engr. Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil, and senior management in attendance. Representatives from the bank's global offices also graced the occasion, reflecting the unified and global ethos of GIB.

Annual Event to Foster Talent Recognition

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Al Zamil shared his delight at the launch of the annual event. The Rowad Awards, he emphasized, are reflective of GIB's commitment to recognizing talent and outstanding performance within its ranks. This commitment, he said, reinforces the bank's status as an employer of choice within the financial industry.

GIB's Commitment to Human Capital Development

Group CEO Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi echoed Mr. Al Zamil's sentiments. He highlighted the indispensable role of human capital development in the bank's growth strategy. The Rowad Awards, he stressed, are a key component of this approach, effectively recognizing the dedication and achievements of GIB's staff. This recognition, he noted, contributes to the strengthening of the bank year after year. The event is a testament to GIB's commitment to employee recognition and talent empowerment, as it continues to build on its momentum and set its sights on new heights.