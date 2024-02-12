Gucci's New Era: Jean-François Palus appointed CEO amid Reimagined Managerial Structure

In a strategic move to reinvigorate its flagship brand, Kering announces Jean-François Palus as the new Gucci CEO amid a reimagined managerial structure.

A New Era for Gucci: Jean-François Palus at the Helm

Kering, the French luxury conglomerate, confirmed Jean-François Palus as the permanent CEO of Gucci, its cornerstone brand. Initially appointed as an interim leader following Marco Bizzarri's departure in 2023, Palus's appointment is a testament to his ability to steer the brand through a challenging economic climate.

Francesca Bellettini, CEO of Saint Laurent, joins Palus in the new managerial structure, taking on the role of deputy CEO of Kering. Bellettini will oversee the development of various brands under the Kering umbrella, providing stability and reassurance to the markets.

Reviving Gucci: A Focus on High-End Shoppers and Sleeker Aesthetics

Despite a 2% decline in revenue in 2023, Gucci is poised to bounce back. The brand is sharpening its focus on attracting top-end customers by elevating its position in the very high-end segment.

Under the creative direction of Sabato de Sarno, Gucci is introducing a sleeker aesthetic, aiming to strengthen its leather goods range and captivate a more discerning clientele.

Kering's Broader Strategy: Revitalizing Brands and Embracing Direct-to-Consumer Channels

Kering's strategy extends beyond Gucci. The company is working on revitalizing other brands like Balenciaga and integrating Creed, a high-end perfume business it acquired.

As the luxury sector is expected to grow 3 to 5% in 2024, the focus on direct-to-consumer channels and the Chinese market becomes increasingly important. Kering's shares have fallen in the past year, but investors remain optimistic about Gucci's potential recovery under its new management.

In the ever-evolving landscape of luxury fashion, the story of Gucci's resurgence is just beginning.

