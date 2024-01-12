en English
Business

Gucci’s New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Gucci’s New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week

A new dawn in the world of fashion unfurls as Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno, presents a stark departure from the brand’s previous flamboyant aesthetics at the Milan Fashion Week. The shift marks De Sarno’s second catwalk showing, coinciding perfectly with the arrival of his debut collection in stores, signaling a broader transformation within the luxury fashion house.

Gucci’s New Aesthetic Direction

De Sarno’s collection, a refined blend of understated elegance and minimalism, veers away from the maximalist designs championed by his predecessor, Alessandro Michele. The new line is a showcase of refined tailoring for men, featuring a sober color palette with occasional bursts of sparkle — a nod to the brand’s flair for drama.

The collection includes floor-sweeping overcoats, double-breasted suit jackets, and trousers cut above the ankles, all complemented by shiny Jackie handbags in various colors and chunky jewelry pieces. The outfits embody a less maximalist look, with clean lines and understated tones, echoing the new direction De Sarno is steering Gucci towards.

A Broader Transformation

This change in style isn’t an isolated occurrence but aligns with Gucci’s broader transformation efforts under the stewardship of new CEO, Jean-Francois Palus. The shift is a testament to the brand’s capacity to adapt and evolve in response to the ever-changing fashion landscape, demonstrating its commitment to staying relevant and desirable in a competitive market.

Milan Fashion Week and Beyond

Gucci’s fashion show sets the stage for a series of shows and events in Milan, featuring other prominent brands like Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, and Giorgio Armani. Meanwhile, the luxury fashion industry grapples with economic uncertainty, as evidenced by Burberry’s recent share drop following a downward revision of its financial guidance for the second time in three months.

Business Fashion Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

