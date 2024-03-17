Guam Community College Schedules Second Hearing on Auditorium Fee Hike After Public Absence

The first public hearing on the proposed rental fee increases for the Guam Community College's (GCC) state-of-the-art multipurpose auditorium concluded in an unexpected silence, as not a single community member showed up to voice their opinions. Despite the setback, GCC has not given up on engaging the public and has scheduled a second hearing for March 18, offering another chance for community input before finalizing the new rates.

Unheard Voices in the First Attempt

The lack of public participation at the initial hearing, held on March 13, was a surprising turn of events for GCC officials. Designed to gather community feedback on the proposed increment of rental fees for the college's 12,500-square foot multipurpose auditorium, the meeting wrapped up in just 30 minutes due to the absence of public testimony. However, GCC Assistant Director John Dela Rosa emphasized that the community's voices are still crucial and can be heard during the second hearing, which will also be available via live stream on GCC's YouTube channel.

Justifying the Fee Increase

With the proposal to increase the rental fees by $50 to $750, Dela Rosa justified the adjustments by comparing them to fees charged by similar-sized facilities with comparable amenities. Since its inauguration on August 31, 2023, the multipurpose auditorium has primarily served campus activities and public meetings. Yet, the growing demand to host civic and private events has led GCC to establish rental rates to cover utilities, amenities, custodial services, and more, ensuring the facility can accommodate various events without financial strain on the college.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming hearing presents a critical opportunity for the community to participate in the decision-making process regarding the multipurpose auditorium's rental fees. Dela Rosa's commitment to considering public comments in the final proposed rates underscores the importance of community engagement in GCC's operational decisions. As the second hearing approaches, GCC hopes for a robust turnout, ensuring that the auditorium can continue to serve as a versatile venue for both college and community events.