GSI Technology's Q3 Fiscal 2024: A Leap Forward in Processor Development

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, GSI Technology Inc. reported net losses of $6.6 million, despite significant advancements in product development. The company's net revenues stood at $5.3 million with a gross margin of 55.9%. The Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Lean Shu, along with the CFO Douglas Schirle and VP of Sales Didier Lasserre, discussed the company's progress and financial results during the Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

Gemini: A New Generation of Processors

The company highlighted its success in the Gemini line of processors. The successful completion of radiation-hardened testing on the Gemini I APU, designed for compute in space applications, was a significant achievement. The company is also anticipating the sampling of the Gemini II in the second half of 2024. The new Gemini II APU boasts 8 times the internal memory and 10 times the performance of Gemini I, at a notably lower cost. This advancement is expected to broaden its market reach.

Financial Highlights and Future Prospects

Despite the net loss, GSI Technology shipped radiation-hardened SRAMs to two customers for new programs and received a second SBIR Direct to Phase II contract valued at $1.1 million. The company's operating expense increased due to pre-production costs for Gemini II. GSI Technology is in the early stages of developing the architecture for its next-generation Gemini III chip. The company has initiated discussions with several hyperscalers to design the APU to best address the needs of the emerging data center market.

Gemini I: A Game-Changer in DNA Mapping

A recent research paper published by Cornell University highlighted the efficiency of the Gemini I APU in DNA mapping. This development holds promise for broader applications of the technology. As GSI Technology continues to develop innovative APUs, the company remains committed to creating long-term value for its stakeholders.