Business

Gruppo San Donato Eyes IPO or Minority Stake Sale Amid Expansion

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Gruppo San Donato Eyes IPO or Minority Stake Sale Amid Expansion

Italy’s largest private healthcare group, Gruppo San Donato (GSD), is contemplating strategic routes to growth, which include launching an initial public offering (IPO) or selling off a minority stake. These developments are being closely watched by the industry and were reported by sources privy to the matter.

Exploring Market Options

The Rotelli family, the sole shareholder of GSD, is weighing the potential sale of a 20% stake or alternatively, introducing the company to the stock market. This information was covered in depth by Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, which closely tracks the nation’s economic movements and market trends.

Financial Performance and Expansion

In 2022, GSD reported a robust 7% increase in revenues, taking its total to 1.88 billion euros. The group also posted a significant core profit of about 155 million euros. The impressive financial performance of GSD is a testament to its strategic planning and successful execution in the highly competitive healthcare sector.

Adding to its growth narrative, GSD has been actively pursuing expansion, as evidenced by its recent investment in Poland. The group acquired a majority stake in the Polish company American Heart of Poland, a move that aligns with its strategy to consolidate the European healthcare sector.

Presence in Italy and Beyond

Currently, GSD operates 56 medical sites spread across Italy. It has not limited its services to its home country alone but has successfully established a solid presence in the Middle East and North Africa. This global expansion strategy further emphasizes GSD’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services, reaching out to patients beyond its traditional demographic, and positioning itself as a truly international healthcare player.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

