Grupo Bimbo Expands Romanian Presence with Potential Trei Brutari Acquisition

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, after acquiring Vel Pitar for EUR 200 million, is reportedly nearing another significant acquisition in Romania, according to sources from Ziarul Financiar and Profit.ro. The target is seemingly the Trei Brutari bakery group, owned by Andrei Siminel, who previously sold Vel Pitar to Bimbo. Despite discrepancies in the reported deal value and specifics, this move marks a substantial expansion for Grupo Bimbo in the Romanian market.

Deal Dynamics: Between Speculation and Strategy

Ziarul Financiar cites the acquisition's value at EUR 100 million for "six bakeries," while Profit.ro's account focuses on the Trei Brutari bakery group, suggesting a complete acquisition by Grupo Bimbo. There is uncertainty regarding the exact details of the deal, as Grupo Bimbo has not officially confirmed these reports. However, the strategic intent behind expanding its footprint in Romania's bakery sector is clear, given the company's recent activities in the region.

Comparing Market Footprints: Vel Pitar vs. Trei Brutari

The contrast between Vel Pitar and Trei Brutari is significant in terms of market size and financial performance. Vel Pitar, as the market leader, reported sales of EUR 154 million and a profit of EUR 18 million in 2022. In comparison, Trei Brutari's figures stand at sales of EUR 30 million and a profit of EUR 3.7 million. The disparity raises questions about the reported EUR 100 million valuation for Trei Brutari, suggesting that Grupo Bimbo's interest might extend beyond immediate financial returns to longer-term strategic goals in the Romanian bakery market.

Andrei Siminel's Role: From Vel Pitar to Trei Brutari

Andrei Siminel, having facilitated the sale of Vel Pitar to Grupo Bimbo, appears to be a central figure in this new potential deal. Initially announcing a 25% stake in Trei Brutari post-Vel Pitar sale, Siminel and his family now reportedly own 100% of the bakery group. This shift in ownership and the subsequent potential sale to Grupo Bimbo underline Siminel's influential role in shaping the bakery market landscape in Romania.

As discussions around the acquisition continue, the bakery sector in Romania is poised for a reconfiguration. Should the deal finalize, Grupo Bimbo's amplified presence could herald significant changes in market dynamics, competition, and consumer choices. While the acquisition's specifics remain under wraps, the broader implications for Romania's bakery industry and Grupo Bimbo's European strategy are evident, marking a pivotal moment in the company's global expansion efforts.