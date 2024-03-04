Grupo Bimbo Earns Spot on Ethisphere's 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies List

Grupo Bimbo, a global leader in the baking industry, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2024. This announcement places Grupo Bimbo alongside 136 organizations from 20 countries and 44 industries, all celebrated for their unwavering commitment to ethics, integrity, and social responsibility. Among these, Grupo Bimbo shines as a beacon in the food, beverage, and agriculture sector, credited for its comprehensive initiatives and transparent governance that resonate well beyond its immediate business operations.

Commitment to Excellence

The foundation of Grupo Bimbo's acknowledgment lies in its robust ethical framework, spearheaded by the recent overhaul of its Code of Ethics. These revised guidelines underscore the company's dedication to setting the highest possible standards for behavior both within the corporation and in its dealings with external stakeholders. Central to Grupo Bimbo's ethos is the "Golden Rule," a principle advocating for respect, fairness, trust, and appreciation. This principle not only fosters a supportive workplace culture but also extends its reach to ensure the human rights of associates, stakeholders, and communities within its value chain are upheld and respected.

Global Recognition and Methodology

The recognition by Ethisphere is based on its patented Ethics Quotient, which evaluates companies on various fronts including culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, and diversity. Grupo Bimbo's performance notably surpassed the global company index by 12.3 percentage points, a testament to its exemplary practices. Ignacio Stepancic, Global Leader of Regulatory Compliance at Grupo Bimbo, remarked on the honor, underscoring ethics as a continuous commitment that transcends mere words and is reflected in every decision made by the company.

Implications and Future Prospects

Grupo Bimbo's recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies not only highlights its leadership in ethical business practices but also sets a benchmark within the industry. This recognition serves as a catalyst for further innovation and commitment towards creating a positive impact on consumers, communities, and the environment. By leading with integrity, Grupo Bimbo continues to build a legacy that transcends its global footprint, inspiring other companies to follow suit in the pursuit of ethical excellence.