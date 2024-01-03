en English
Agriculture

Growington Ventures India Limited Announces Deal With Vietnamese Agri-Commodity Company; Shares Surge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
In a recent development, Growington Ventures India Limited, through its subsidiary Elementures Foodstuff Trading LLC in Dubai, UAE, has solidified a new partnership with an agri-commodity company in Vietnam. This arrangement, set to start in the first quarter of 2024, will ensure a steady supply of fresh produce including Dragon fruits, Coconut, Guava, Lime, among other fruits.

A Strategic Move to Expand Distribution Network

Alongside this, the company has broadened its distribution network within the UAE by tying up with local wholesalers. This partnership is expected to facilitate the distribution of the procured agricultural products to a diverse range of businesses including hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. Notably, the sourcing of such fresh fruits is not confined to Vietnam but extends to other regions such as Turkey and South Africa, augmenting the company’s global footprint.

Optimism About the New Arrangement

The Managing Director of Growington Ventures India Limited expressed a sanguine outlook towards the arrangement. He believes that this alliance will unlock more opportunities, bolster revenue, and streamline the company’s import and export activities. The expected outcome is a reduction in expenses and an increase in profits, driving the company’s overall growth.

A Positive Impact on Share Prices

In response to this announcement, there was an immediate positive impact on the company’s share price. Growington Ventures India Limited’s share price surged by 2.09 percent to ₹229.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as of 1:30 pm, reflecting the market’s positive reception of this strategic arrangement.

Agriculture Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

