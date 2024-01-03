Growington Ventures India Limited Announces Deal With Vietnamese Agri-Commodity Company; Shares Surge

In a recent development, Growington Ventures India Limited, through its subsidiary Elementures Foodstuff Trading LLC in Dubai, UAE, has solidified a new partnership with an agri-commodity company in Vietnam. This arrangement, set to start in the first quarter of 2024, will ensure a steady supply of fresh produce including Dragon fruits, Coconut, Guava, Lime, among other fruits.

A Strategic Move to Expand Distribution Network

Alongside this, the company has broadened its distribution network within the UAE by tying up with local wholesalers. This partnership is expected to facilitate the distribution of the procured agricultural products to a diverse range of businesses including hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. Notably, the sourcing of such fresh fruits is not confined to Vietnam but extends to other regions such as Turkey and South Africa, augmenting the company’s global footprint.

Optimism About the New Arrangement

The Managing Director of Growington Ventures India Limited expressed a sanguine outlook towards the arrangement. He believes that this alliance will unlock more opportunities, bolster revenue, and streamline the company’s import and export activities. The expected outcome is a reduction in expenses and an increase in profits, driving the company’s overall growth.

A Positive Impact on Share Prices

In response to this announcement, there was an immediate positive impact on the company’s share price. Growington Ventures India Limited’s share price surged by 2.09 percent to ₹229.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as of 1:30 pm, reflecting the market’s positive reception of this strategic arrangement.