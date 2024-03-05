Grove Mountain Partners Unveils Service Country LLC, Teams Up with McGee Heating and Air to Dominate Southeastern Home Services

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to consolidate its foothold in the home services sector, Grove Mountain Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, has officially launched Service Country LLC. This new platform aims to unify leading residential heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services companies across the Southeastern United States. The initiative kickstarts with a significant partnership with McGee Heating and Air, a leading provider of essential residential HVAC services in Georgia and South Carolina.

Strategic Partnership and Expansion

Service Country's inaugural partnership with McGee underscores a shared vision for growth and excellence in the home services sector. John B. Koch, Chairman of Service Country and Partner at Grove Mountain Partners, highlighted the strategic alignment with McGee's operational ethos and market presence. With operations spanning across five locations in Georgia and South Carolina, including Hartwell, Elberton, Athens, Anderson, and Easley, McGee's integration into Service Country is poised to set a new benchmark for service quality and customer satisfaction in the industry. Grove Mountain Partners Launches Service Country LLC with Acquisition of McGee Heating and Air.

Preserving Brand Identity and Operational Autonomy

Under the terms of the partnership, McGee will continue to operate under its established brand, maintaining operational independence while benefiting from shared expertise in areas such as marketing, technology, service technician training, and procurement. This strategic decision underscores Service Country's commitment to leveraging the strengths of its partner companies, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual growth. Robert Kesler, President of McGee, and the senior management team will remain pivotal to the company's future direction, holding significant equity in Service Country.

Future Vision and Industry Leadership

The launch of Service Country, coupled with its partnership with McGee, marks a significant milestone in Grove Mountain Partners' ambitious strategy to dominate the home services market in the Southeastern US. By focusing on acquiring and partnering with high-integrity companies in smaller cities and towns, Service Country is well-positioned to become an industry leader, offering unparalleled service quality and customer satisfaction. The collaborative framework established by this partnership serves as a blueprint for future acquisitions and integrations within the Service Country platform, heralding a new era of growth and innovation in the home services sector.

As Service Country embarks on this exciting journey, its strategic focus on collaboration, brand autonomy, and market expansion sets a compelling precedent for the future of the home services industry. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for growth, Service Country and McGee are poised to redefine service standards, providing a robust model for success in a competitive market. This partnership not only signifies a new chapter for both entities but also highlights the transformative potential of strategic alliances in driving industry evolution and customer satisfaction.