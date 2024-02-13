Groupe M6 Chairman Nicolas de Tavernost Steps Down, David Larramendy to Succeed

In a major shakeup for the French broadcasting industry, Nicolas de Tavernost, the long-serving chairman of Groupe M6, has announced his departure from the position. After over two decades at the helm, Tavernost will pass the baton to David Larramendy, a trusted lieutenant, on April 23.

A Legacy of Innovation and Profitability

During his tenure, Tavernost has been instrumental in transforming M6 from a small television channel into one of Europe's most profitable and diversified broadcasting groups. His leadership and business acumen have been pivotal in the company's success, driving innovative programming and financial growth.

Under Tavernost's stewardship, Groupe M6 expanded its portfolio to include radio stations, digital platforms, and production companies. This strategic diversification has ensured the group's resilience in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

Nicolas de Tavernost once said, "Innovation is not about creating something new, but about making something better." This ethos has been evident in the group's approach, with a focus on quality content and audience engagement.

David Larramendy: The Right Man for the Job?

Stepping into Tavernost's shoes is no easy task, but David Larramendy is well-equipped for the challenge. He has been part of the Groupe M6 family for over 16 years, most recently serving as Managing Director of M6 Publicité.

Larramendy's tenure at M6 Publicité has been marked by excellent results. His deep understanding of the broadcasting industry, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, makes him a strong choice to lead Groupe M6 into its next chapter.

A Smooth Transition

The succession plan has been carefully orchestrated to ensure continuity and stability. Larramendy will assume his new role after the General Meeting on April 23, allowing for a smooth transition.

The priority is to maintain the group's unique culture, which has been a cornerstone of its success under Tavernost. With Larramendy at the helm, Groupe M6 is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

As Nicolas de Tavernost prepares to step down, his legacy at Groupe M6 is indisputable. He leaves behind a company that is not only profitable but also a leader in its field. The task now falls to David Larramendy to build on this strong foundation and guide the group into the future.