Groundbreaking Infrastructure Project Set to Transform Victoria Street in Bristol

Victoria Street, a crucial artery linking Temple Meads and Bristol city center, is poised for a significant transformation. Bristol City Council is spearheading a major infrastructure project set to begin in October, with the goal of enhancing the area's allure as a destination and advocating for sustainable transport by repurposing road space.

A Green Revamp

Expected to conclude by January 2026, the project will feature the creation of a two-way segregated cycle lane, the widening of pavements, and the planting of new trees. This initiative is a continuation of the quieter traffic conditions birthed by the installation of a bus gate on Bristol Bridge in 2020. The bus gate, which prohibited most drivers from crossing the city center, also brought about a cycle lane on the bridge.

Boosting Local Businesses

Local businesses stand to gain from this development. Establishments such as the King's Head pub and Origin cafe will have the opportunity to extend outdoor seating onto the new pavements. The upcoming project is an extension of the modifications made to Bristol Bridge in 2022, which created additional room for pedestrians and cyclists and improved traffic light waiting times.

Connecting Cyclists

Upon completion of the Victoria Street renovations, cyclists will have a secure route from the city center to Temple Meads. This path connects to existing cycleways on Temple Gate and Counterslip, and further to the Bristol & Bath Railway Path. The Victoria Street project, with an estimated cost of 5.5 million, will be funded through the West of England Combined Authority (WECA). The council's cabinet is anticipated to endorse the full business case and forward a funding bid to WECA.