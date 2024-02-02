Greystar Seals Merger Deal with Wood Partners, Expands Portfolio

Greystar, a leading name in multifamily community management, has finalized a merger agreement with Wood Partners, a significant developer in the same sector. The result of this landmark merger is the transfer of 625 employees from Wood Partners to Greystar, thereby expanding Greystar's management portfolio to a staggering 3,200 communities and over 895,000 units across 17 states. The deal will not only encompass the management of Wood Partners' existing developments but extends to future projects as well.

A Focus on Quality

Mike Clow, the executive managing director of Greystar U.S. Real Estate Services, underlines that the merger is an opportunity to manage properties for a top-tier developer. Importantly, he emphasizes that the focus is on quality, not merely size. Despite the potential for new supplies in strong markets to drive down rents, Clow remains optimistic about the property management sector. He notes the consistent demand for quality management from both residents and developers.

The Role of JLL Securities

JLL Securities, acting as Wood Partners' financial adviser, played a crucial role in facilitating the merger. As the financial backbone of the deal, JLL Securities ensured a smooth transaction between the two real estate giants.

Wood Partners Continues to Develop

Despite the significant shift in its management structure, Wood Partners continues its development activities unabated. This includes the recent inauguration of Alta at The Farm, a 325-unit community in a mixed-use development on the outskirts of Dallas. The company's CEO, Joe Keough, expressed his excitement about the strategic partnership with Greystar, anticipating positive outcomes for both companies.