Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK

In a significant move to combat the deceptive marketing practice known as greenwashing, the Belgian Federal Ministry of Economy recently published guidelines that define greenwashing as the misrepresentation of a product or service’s environmental benefits for promotional purposes. The guidelines, while not legally binding, set a new precedent in the ongoing struggle against greenwashing.

Greenwashing: A Pan-European Perspective

The European Union (EU) takes a more comprehensive view of greenwashing, extending the definition to cover not only intentional misrepresentations but also unintentional behaviors and omissions. This broader concept of greenwashing is endorsed by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which has expanded the term to include misrepresentation, mislabelling, mis-selling, and mis-pricing of financial instruments.

In an effort to gain a deeper understanding of greenwashing practices, the three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA, and ESMA) have issued a Greenwashing Call for Evidence. This initiative aims to collect examples of greenwashing, with feedback reports expected in May 2023.

EU’s Regulatory Response to Greenwashing

To deter greenwashing, the European Commission proposed amendments to the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive. Simultaneously, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) was published, requiring Member States to incorporate new reporting rules by July 2024. These measures are designed to ensure data reliability and prevent greenwashing and double counting.

One of the most significant initiatives to combat greenwashing is the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles. This aims to transition the fashion industry, one of the world’s most polluting sectors, from fast fashion to a circular model. The strategy introduces new binding regulations and updates existing ones to promote eco-friendly practices, extend the lifespan of clothing, and boost the reuse and recycling of textile waste.

The UK’s Approach to Combating Greenwashing

In the United Kingdom, the government has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To this end, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Sustainability Disclosure Requirements to hold financial service providers accountable for greenwashing. New rules aimed at UK asset managers and a general anti-greenwashing rule for all FCA authorised firms are set to come into force in 2024.

The UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards (SDS) will outline required disclosures for companies concerning sustainability-related risks and opportunities, based on the International Sustainability Standards Board (IFRS) disclosure standards.