Greenlink Job Fair: A Pathway to Employment in Public Transportation

On February 3, 2024, a bus driver job fair will be hosted by Greenlink, an initiative that opens a pathway for employment in public transportation. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Center, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville. Greenlink is seeking applicants with no prior experience in bus driving, willing to provide them with the necessary training to develop their skills and confidence.

Training and Compensation

New recruits will undergo a 12-week training program, which includes both classroom instruction and hands-on driving practice. The training commences in parking lots, gradually progressing to streets and interstates. The training period is a paid one, with new hires earning $19 an hour. For candidates already holding a commercial license, there will be an accelerated training program before they take up their roles as full-time drivers.

Employment and Benefits

Upon completion of the training, all drivers will be employed by the City of Greenville. They will be entitled to benefits such as the state retirement plan, insurance, and paid time off. This measure is part of Greenlink's efforts to expand their workforce and provide reliable public transportation services to the community.