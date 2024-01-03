en English
Business

Greece’s Labor Market Shows Mixed Picture in Early 2023

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
Greece’s Labor Market Shows Mixed Picture in Early 2023

Recent data from ELSTAT paints a complex image of Greece’s labor market in the early stages of 2023. The unemployment rate shows a promising decline, hitting 10.8% in the first quarter, further diminishing to 9.6% by October. However, despite these positive indications, the number of employees in Greece has dwindled to its lowest since 2009, with a significant ‘gap’ of 300,000 workers. This stands in stark contrast to the peak unemployment rate of 28.1% in 2013.

The Demographic Challenge

The plunge in the labor force is linked to the country’s negative demographic balance, with a population of 10.4 million compared to 11.1 million previously. Experts express concerns about the abysmal employment rate, suggesting that the solution hinges on attracting foreign workers and encouraging the return of young professionals who have emigrated.



Job Vacancies Increase Across Sectors

Job vacancies have experienced an upsurge across all sectors, particularly in wholesale, retail trade, and accommodation and food services. The second quarter of 2023 saw a staggering 36.2% annual increase in job vacancies, with a significant number in service and professional roles. Employment growth was remarkable in senior management, skilled craftsmanship, and industrial plant operators.



Matching Skills with Market Needs

In response to the high demand for specific skills, DYPA is overhauling its vocational training programs to align with market needs. This includes training for smart home electricians and electric vehicle mechanics. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to make an early repayment of 5.3 billion for the next two years of bilateral bailout loans from European countries, aiming to reclaim Greece’s investment grade credit rating by the end of the year. The Athens Stock Exchange General Index is up more than 39% this year, indicating a steady economic improvement.

Business Europe
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

