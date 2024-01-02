en English
Africa

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Gas Project: A New Era of Energy for Mauritania and Senegal

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Gas Project: A New Era of Energy for Mauritania and Senegal

2024 is ushering in a new era of energy for the African nations of Mauritania and Senegal as the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project, developed by global energy giants BP Plc and Kosmos Energy Ltd, gears up to initiate its first gas production. This offshore field, located along the maritime border shared by the two nations, is anticipated to significantly influence their GDP growth, with gas exports scheduled to start in the second half of the year.

Boosting GDP through Gas Exports

Predictions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate a potential GDP growth of 14.3% for Mauritania by 2025, with the output capacity of the GTA project expected to be fully reached by the same year. The $4.8 billion project is projected to yield 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year in its initial phase, accounting for an impressive 11.6% of Mauritania’s total exports.

Europe to Benefit from Additional Fuel Source

As Europe seeks to diversify its energy supplies, particularly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the commencement of gas production from the GTA project could offer a much-needed additional source of fuel. This could foster greater energy security for the continent while also integrating Mauritania and Senegal more prominently into the global energy market.

Aiding Development in Mauritania

The GTA project is set to generate substantial revenues for Mauritania. Projections anticipate revenues of 800 million ouguiya ($20 million) in 2024, which are expected to swell to 2.6 billion ouguiya by 2025. This financial boost could be instrumental in furthering the country’s development, offering a promising outlook for Mauritania’s future.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

