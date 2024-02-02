Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Honors Leaders with ATHENA Awards

In a significant recognition of female leadership, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women's Council have honored three recipients with the esteemed ATHENA Awards. The accolades aim to celebrate those who have made remarkable contributions towards the advancement of women, professional leadership, and community service.

ATHENA Award: Championing Human Trafficking Survivors

The 38th annual ATHENA Award was presented to Julie Chapus, founder and director of Miss Julie's School of Beauty. Through her school, Chapus has been instrumental in empowering human trafficking survivors by offering vocational training in cosmetology. Her innovative approach has transformed the lives of many women, giving them a renewed sense of self-worth and independence.

ATHENA Young Professional Award: A Leader in Hospitality

The recipient of the tenth annual ATHENA Young Professional Award is Agathi Georgiou-Graham, owner and president of Arbor Venues + Agathi & Co. A stalwart of the hospitality industry, Georgiou-Graham has successfully melded her professional contributions with community service. Her commitment to excellence and service has made a lasting impact on the Rochester community.

ATHENA Organizational Award: Fighting Racism and Gender Inequality

The seventh annual ATHENA Organizational Award was bestowed upon the YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County, led by Dr. Myra Henry. The organization has been at the forefront of combating racism and gender inequality, providing crucial services such as housing and career development programs. Their relentless efforts have significantly contributed to creating a more equitable community.

These ATHENA Awards are more than just recognitions; they are a testament to the power of dedication, leadership, and service. Each awardee has significantly influenced their respective fields and the community, embodying the mission of ATHENA International.