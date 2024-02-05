Greater Othello Chamber of Commerce's Annual Awards Banquet: A Celebration of Community Excellence and Fundraising

The Greater Othello Chamber of Commerce is set to elevate community spirits with its 2024 Annual Awards Banquet. Scheduled for February 23rd, the black-tie event will unfurl at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Othello, doubling as a fundraiser for the Chamber. The evening promises to be a grand affair, spotlighting the community-nominated award winners and gathering the cream of the local society under one roof.

Recognizing Excellence in the Community

The Annual Awards Banquet is more than just a social event; it is a celebration of excellence in the community. Categories for the awards include Civil Servant of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and the coveted Business of the Year. The latter will be chosen from among the monthly winners, signifying a year-long commitment to exemplary service.

A Night of Gastronomy and Bidding Wars

The night also promises to be a culinary delight, with a catered dinner and dessert on offer. The gastronomic wonders will be catered by Blacky's Smokin' Sweet BBQ and The Cow Path Bakery, ensuring a feast for the senses. The banquet will also feature a silent and live auction, with items ranging from baseball tickets to family getaways up for grabs.

Chamber Manager Jackie Wilhelm emphasized the significance of this fundraiser event. The proceeds will contribute to supporting community events like the Fall Festival and the Independence Day celebration. Furthermore, the event is a platform for welcoming new businesses and providing visibility and support to local enterprises.