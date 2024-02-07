Greater Noida Outshines Noida in Q4 2023 Property Transactions

In the concluding quarter of 2023, Noida and Greater Noida, twin cities in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a substantial number of real estate transactions. Online real estate platform, Square Yards, reported that 7,481 property registrations took place with a combined value of Rs 3,179 crore. The data, collected from the Inspector General of Registration in Uttar Pradesh, provides keen insights into the property market dynamics in the region.

Greater Noida Outshining Noida

The majority of these transactions, to the tune of 6,366 properties, occurred in Greater Noida, specifically in the Greater Noida West or Noida Extension area. This clearly indicates that Greater Noida significantly outshined Noida, accounting for 94% of the area's transactions. This dominance of Greater Noida is attributed to the availability of ready-to-move, affordable, and luxury apartments, along with good societies. The area also offers a quieter environment, yet maintaining proximity to educational institutes and commercial hubs, which makes it a desirable place for families and professionals alike.

Leading Property Developers

Among the developers, Nirala World and Ace Group led the property registrations. Both developers saw significant numbers of units registered in their respective projects, Nirala Estate and Ace Divino. Nirala Estate in Greater Noida recorded 377 units registered, accumulating a total of Rs 206 crores, while Ace Divino followed closely with 274 registrations, amounting to Rs 194 crores. These figures demonstrate the trust buyers have in these property developers and their projects.

Impact of Jewar International Airport

The upcoming Jewar International Airport has further escalated the real estate prospects in the region, making it a potential hotspot for property buyers and investors. However, despite these promising figures, Noida's micro-markets have seen a decline in transactions. The reason for this decline is the reduced supply and the availability of more premium yet affordable options in Greater Noida.