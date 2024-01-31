Greater Kokomo Unfurls Themes for 2023 First Friday Events

Stepping into another year of community bonding and economic stimulation, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance has unveiled the thematic lineup for the 2023 First Friday events. The series will feature an array of eight uniquely themed events, a step-up from the previous year, each designed to boost engagement with downtown businesses and organizations.

March 1: The Inaugural Chili Cook-Off

The series will kick off on March 1 with a chili cook-off, setting the stage for a year filled with diverse themes and engaging activities.

April 5: Eclipse

Anticipating the solar eclipse, the second event will be dubbed 'Eclipse' urging attendees to look beyond the immediate and appreciate the celestial spectacle.

May 3: Art Walk

May's theme 'Art Walk' will serve as an exploration of the local art scene, a testament to the city's cultural vibrancy and creativity.

June 7: Strawberry Fest

June welcomes the summer with 'Strawberry Fest', a festival featuring vendors and activities that are as sweet and inviting as the name suggests.

August 2: Design Find

As the summer heat wanes, August's 'Design Find' will shift focus to the architectural and artistic designs that define the city's aesthetic.

September 6: Art Task

'Art Task', the September event, will bring a competitive flair to the series with an art show that pits local talents against each other.

October 4: Masquerade

October will invite participants to don creative costumes for the 'Masquerade' event, adding a dash of mystery and fun to the proceedings.

November 1: Shop & Stroll

Finally, the 'Shop & Stroll' event in November will encourage pre-holiday shopping, supporting local businesses while fostering a festive atmosphere. All events typically commence at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and updates regarding the First Friday events, please visit thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-in-downtown-kokomo/.