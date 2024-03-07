Gratton Construction Expands at Oberoi Business Hub Amidst Soaring Demand and Recruitment Drive

Gratton Construction, a burgeoning Derby-based company renowned for refurbishing social housing properties, has recently transitioned into a larger office space at Oberoi Business Hub in Pride Park, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and expansion. Founded in April 2022 by Jody Waldron and Kirsty Howard, seasoned professionals in surveying and construction, the company has swiftly escalated its presence in the industry, securing multiple contracts across the Midlands. This expansion is a testament to its burgeoning customer base of local authorities and housing association clients, necessitating a strategic recruitment drive to bolster its workforce.

Growth Trajectory and Operational Expansion

Within just a year of its inception, Gratton Construction has demonstrated remarkable growth, clinching a series of contracts that necessitated a move to Oberoi Business Hub last summer. The company's recent acquisition of a significant refurbishment and ongoing maintenance contract has further fueled its expansion, leading to a structural re-organization into north and south divisions, the introduction of site supervisors, coordinators, and the hiring of directly employed tradespeople. The move to the larger offices at Oberoi Business Hub is not just a physical expansion but a strategic one, accommodating the current team of nine with the capacity for further growth.

Strategic Location and Supportive Infrastructure

Operations Director Kirsty Howard emphasized the importance of the Oberoi Business Hub in Gratton Construction's growth story, highlighting the hub's prestigious address, central location, and high-quality serviced office space as pivotal factors. The hub's comprehensive support infrastructure, including ample parking, electric vehicle chargers, and a responsive support team, has played a crucial role in facilitating the company's rapid growth. The flexibility and adaptability of the Oberoi Business Hub team in meeting Gratton Construction's urgent need for larger office space were particularly commended by Howard.

Future Prospects and Community Impact

Kavita Oberoi OBE, founder and managing director of Oberoi Business Hub, expressed her commitment to fostering business growth and job creation in the local area through the provision of high-quality, affordable business premises. Hub manager Jodie Brady underscored the hub's dedication to supporting the SME community, recognizing the importance of flexible support in navigating the challenges of business growth. As Gratton Construction looks to the future, its expansion at Oberoi Business Hub not only signifies its own upward trajectory but also contributes to the broader economic development and revitalization of the region.

As Gratton Construction embarks on this new chapter of expansion and growth, its journey underscores the critical role of supportive business ecosystems in facilitating the success of emerging companies. The strategic move to Oberoi Business Hub promises to bolster Gratton Construction's operational capabilities, enabling it to serve its growing customer base more effectively while contributing to the local economy. This story of growth and expansion serves as an inspiring testament to the resilience and ambition of young businesses striving to make a tangible impact in their industries and communities.