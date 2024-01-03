en English
Business

Grant County Fire District 14 Cancels Meeting; MRSC Announces 2024 Projections; Grand Coulee City Council Passes Fiscal Ordinances

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 4, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Grant County Fire District 14 Cancels Meeting; MRSC Announces 2024 Projections; Grand Coulee City Council Passes Fiscal Ordinances

Grant County Fire District 14 in Washington State has made a significant announcement: its monthly meeting for January 2024, initially scheduled for Monday, January 8, has been canceled.

The reason for this sudden cancellation is the lack of a quorum. This development underscores the importance of participant availability for the efficient functioning of public meetings.

MRSC Projects and Services

In a parallel development, the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) is publicizing its projected needs for the year 2024 on behalf of a wide range of local government agencies in Eastern Washington.

These agencies encompass cities, counties, port districts, water-sewer districts, irrigation districts, school districts, educational service districts, fire districts, transit agencies, and public utility districts.

The needs of these agencies span an array of categories including small public works, consulting services, and vendor services. Potential service providers interested in working with these agencies are invited to apply for inclusion on the MRSC Rosters at any time throughout the year.

This roster service is an essential tool used by local governments to select businesses for master contracts and various other types of work.

Grand Coulee City Council Ordinances

Meanwhile, in the realm of city governance, the City Council of Grand Coulee, Washington, passed two pivotal ordinances on December 27, 2023. Ordinance No. 1094 adopts the city budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and empowers the City Clerk/Treasurer to undertake necessary transfers within the budget without requiring further council orders.

This ordinance signifies a notable shift in fiscal management, providing the Clerk/Treasurer with greater latitude in budgetary decisions.

In a parallel move, Ordinance No. 1095 amends the 2023 budget as adopted in Ordinance No. 1091. The complete texts of these ordinances are available upon request, ensuring transparency and facilitating public scrutiny of these important fiscal measures.

Business Local News
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

