Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Announces Q4 2023 Preliminary Results and Major Asset Sale

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) has unveiled its operational update and preliminary results for Q4 2023, marking a significant milestone in its financial journey. The company completed the sale of its Permian Basin assets to Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) on December 21, 2023, a move that will see it receive 561,752 shares of Vital Energy's common stock and 541,155 shares of its 2.0% cumulative mandatorily convertible preferred securities.

Major Asset Sale

The transaction, part of a larger deal involving assets sold by Henry Energy LP and its affiliates to Vital Energy, is poised to bring numerous benefits. These include an accelerated cash flow and the opportunity to reinvest in higher return development opportunities, as pointed out by Granite Ridge President and CEO, Luke Brandenberg. The assets sold included approximately 1,658 net acres and 45 gross 9.9 net producing wells in the Permian Basin.

Q4 2023 Performance Highlights

During the fourth quarter, Granite Ridge closed ten unique transactions and reported an average oil production of 12 thousand barrels per day. The company's production averaged 26 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its year-end 2023 SEC proved reserves were estimated by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., excluding probable or possible reserves.

Stock Repurchase and Financial Standing

In the same period, Granite Ridge also repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $6.13 per share under a $50 million stock repurchase program that expired on December 31, 2023. The company ended the year with a total debt of $110 million, cash of $10 million, and ownership of Vital Energy stock worth $51 million. The next key date on Granite Ridge's calendar is March 7, 2024, when it plans to report its full fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results. A webcast and conference call have been scheduled for March 8, 2024.