Grandmother's Disappointment Sparks Discussion Over Morrisons' 'Magic Bag'

Gillian Stowe, a 68-year-old grandmother from Wombleton, North Yorkshire, has raised eyebrows over the contents of a 'magic bag' she bought from Morrisons Acomb store on January 22. The bag, purchased through the 'Too Good To Go' app, contained an unexpected surplus of bread, leaving Stowe questioning the initiative's effectiveness and value.

The 'Magic Bag' Disappointment

The 'magic bag', priced at £3.09, was expected to provide around £10 worth of food at risk of going to waste. Stowe's bag, however, contained six loaves of bread, a fruited loaf that seemed damaged, two pastry twists, and a bag of dill. The grandmother had anticipated a variety of food items, including vegetables, and expressed her dissatisfaction with the excess of bread.

Aim of the 'Too Good To Go' Initiative

'Too Good To Go' is a social impact company that partnered with Morrisons in November 2019. The initiative's aim is to offer budget-friendly meal options while combatting food waste. Morrisons advertises its 'magic bags' as a way to achieve this goal, selling food items nearing their sell-by date at a fraction of the cost.

Morrisons Responds to the Criticism

In response to Stowe's criticism, Morrisons acknowledged the challenge of predicting types of daily food waste but emphasized their commitment to customer satisfaction and variety. The company also provided suggestions for reviving stale bread and shared recipes to utilize the bread effectively. This response underscores the supermarket's ongoing efforts to reduce food waste and reaffirms its commitment to the 'Too Good To Go' initiative.