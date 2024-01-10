en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Graber Expands Cordless Window Treatments Range with Innovative Shades

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Graber Expands Cordless Window Treatments Range with Innovative Shades

A major player in the window treatment industry, Graber, has broadened its cordless product range with the introduction of UltraLite Layered Shades and Cordless Sheer Shades. With an eye towards modern aesthetics and enhanced user experience, these new additions aim to strike a perfect balance between privacy, light control, and ease of use.

UltraLite Layered Shades: Innovation and Design

The UltraLite Layered Shades are a testament to Graber’s commitment to innovation. Featuring a patent-pending, whisper-quiet lift system, the shades can be adjusted with a light touch, offering precise control over the position of the shades. The unique design incorporates alternating bands of sheer and opaque fabrics, lending an air of elegance and sophistication. Customers have the option to choose from a plethora of prints, patterns, and textures, ensuring a perfect match with their interior decor.

Cordless Sheer Shades: Blending Functionality with Aesthetics

Graber’s Cordless Sheer Shades represent a harmonious blend of practicality and aesthetics. These shades merge the functional nature of blinds with the gentle appearance of traditional shades. Equipped with woven fabric that operates like blinds but feels like shades, they offer effective light and privacy management. The design of these shades is highly customizable, with four vane sizes available to accommodate different window dimensions. Moreover, Graber guarantees the safety and quality of its products by using fire-retardant and Oeko-Tex-certified fabrics.

Trust and Quality Assurance

Both UltraLite Layered Shades and Cordless Sheer Shades come with a limited lifetime warranty, reflecting Graber’s confidence in their quality and durability. The brand, a part of Springs Window Fashions, has been known for its innovative and high-quality window treatments since 1939. With these new offerings, Graber continues its tradition of providing customized solutions for a variety of window types, catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
PCM Trials Acquires Clinical Trial Service, Expanding Global Reach
PCM Trials, the Denver-based company renowned for its provision of mobile research nurses for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), has announced that it has acquired Clinical Trial Service (CTS), its long-standing partner based in the Netherlands. This acquisition is a significant step forward for PCM Trials in enhancing its global presence, extending its reach to over
PCM Trials Acquires Clinical Trial Service, Expanding Global Reach
Stewart Milne Group's Fall: A Blow to Scotland's Housing Sector
4 mins ago
Stewart Milne Group's Fall: A Blow to Scotland's Housing Sector
2024 Tekkie Awards: Celebrating Credit Union Technology Achievements
5 mins ago
2024 Tekkie Awards: Celebrating Credit Union Technology Achievements
M&A Activity Set to Maintain Stability into H1 2024: SS&C Intralinks' Ken Bisconti
4 mins ago
M&A Activity Set to Maintain Stability into H1 2024: SS&C Intralinks' Ken Bisconti
Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv: A New Era for Nonprofit Solutions
4 mins ago
Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv: A New Era for Nonprofit Solutions
Sunrise AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng's AI Fund
4 mins ago
Sunrise AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng's AI Fund
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
40 seconds
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
1 min
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
2 mins
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
2 mins
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
2 mins
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
2 mins
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
3 mins
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
4 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
4 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app