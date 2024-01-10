Graber Expands Cordless Window Treatments Range with Innovative Shades

A major player in the window treatment industry, Graber, has broadened its cordless product range with the introduction of UltraLite Layered Shades and Cordless Sheer Shades. With an eye towards modern aesthetics and enhanced user experience, these new additions aim to strike a perfect balance between privacy, light control, and ease of use.

UltraLite Layered Shades: Innovation and Design

The UltraLite Layered Shades are a testament to Graber’s commitment to innovation. Featuring a patent-pending, whisper-quiet lift system, the shades can be adjusted with a light touch, offering precise control over the position of the shades. The unique design incorporates alternating bands of sheer and opaque fabrics, lending an air of elegance and sophistication. Customers have the option to choose from a plethora of prints, patterns, and textures, ensuring a perfect match with their interior decor.

Cordless Sheer Shades: Blending Functionality with Aesthetics

Graber’s Cordless Sheer Shades represent a harmonious blend of practicality and aesthetics. These shades merge the functional nature of blinds with the gentle appearance of traditional shades. Equipped with woven fabric that operates like blinds but feels like shades, they offer effective light and privacy management. The design of these shades is highly customizable, with four vane sizes available to accommodate different window dimensions. Moreover, Graber guarantees the safety and quality of its products by using fire-retardant and Oeko-Tex-certified fabrics.

Trust and Quality Assurance

Both UltraLite Layered Shades and Cordless Sheer Shades come with a limited lifetime warranty, reflecting Graber’s confidence in their quality and durability. The brand, a part of Springs Window Fashions, has been known for its innovative and high-quality window treatments since 1939. With these new offerings, Graber continues its tradition of providing customized solutions for a variety of window types, catering to the evolving needs of its customers.