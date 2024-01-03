GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

In a transformative move for the automotive retail learning landscape, GP Strategies and Quantum have announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership aims to bolster learning solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive retail networks, addressing the evolving needs of modern learners in the industry.

Unified Learning Platform

Envisioning a future where employees have greater autonomy over their professional growth, this association promises easy access to diverse content that tackles real-world challenges encountered in automotive sales and services. By integrating GP’s extensive learning content services with Q5’s engagement engine, the initiative offers consistent access to learning material across multiple devices and work processes. This approach promises a radical shift from traditional methodologies that rely on an amalgamation of technologies and content from multiple providers. Instead, GP and Q5 are offering a fully integrated learning platform that provides both custom and pre-existing content options.

Reskilling and Upskilling at All Levels

The strategic alliance, headed by Cathy Palochko, the Global Automotive Head at GP, aims to provide a comprehensive learning solution that facilitates upskilling and reskilling at all levels. Palochko is set to leverage the combined expertise and capabilities of both teams, working towards creating an ecosystem that promotes continuous learning and development. The partnership’s primary objective is to revolutionize automotive learning by integrating data-driven workforce insights, top-tier learning design and development, and advanced learning technology.

Streamlined, Engaging and Effective Learning

GP Strategies Corporation, a global forerunner in talent transformation, and Quantum, in conjunction with its parent company Ander, are working towards a comprehensive learning ecosystem that engages learners and builds proficiencies. The partnership promises a streamlined solution that is not only easy to implement but also highly engaging. It provides a quick return on investment by merging workforce insights, learning design and development, and cutting-edge learning technology.