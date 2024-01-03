en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:15 am EST
GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

In a transformative move for the automotive retail learning landscape, GP Strategies and Quantum have announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership aims to bolster learning solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive retail networks, addressing the evolving needs of modern learners in the industry.

Unified Learning Platform

Envisioning a future where employees have greater autonomy over their professional growth, this association promises easy access to diverse content that tackles real-world challenges encountered in automotive sales and services. By integrating GP’s extensive learning content services with Q5’s engagement engine, the initiative offers consistent access to learning material across multiple devices and work processes. This approach promises a radical shift from traditional methodologies that rely on an amalgamation of technologies and content from multiple providers. Instead, GP and Q5 are offering a fully integrated learning platform that provides both custom and pre-existing content options.

Reskilling and Upskilling at All Levels

The strategic alliance, headed by Cathy Palochko, the Global Automotive Head at GP, aims to provide a comprehensive learning solution that facilitates upskilling and reskilling at all levels. Palochko is set to leverage the combined expertise and capabilities of both teams, working towards creating an ecosystem that promotes continuous learning and development. The partnership’s primary objective is to revolutionize automotive learning by integrating data-driven workforce insights, top-tier learning design and development, and advanced learning technology.

Streamlined, Engaging and Effective Learning

GP Strategies Corporation, a global forerunner in talent transformation, and Quantum, in conjunction with its parent company Ander, are working towards a comprehensive learning ecosystem that engages learners and builds proficiencies. The partnership promises a streamlined solution that is not only easy to implement but also highly engaging. It provides a quick return on investment by merging workforce insights, learning design and development, and cutting-edge learning technology.

0
Automotive Business
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by E-Mobility Focus and Carbon Emission Regulations

By Wojciech Zylm

Ammori Equity Partners Acquires Zax Auto Wash: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

By Saboor Bayat

Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant

By Safak Costu

Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection

By Geeta Pillai

Workhorse's W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Boar ...
@Automotive · 16 mins
Workhorse's W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Boar ...
heart comment 0
Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States
Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan’s Motorcycle Market

By Rizwan Shah

Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan's Motorcycle Market
Nani Roma’s Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Safak Costu

Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
Latest Headlines
World News
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
17 seconds
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
39 seconds
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
46 seconds
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
1 min
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
1 min
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
1 min
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
2 mins
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
2 mins
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
2 mins
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
4 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app