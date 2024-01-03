en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GovTech 2024: Spotlight on the Top 100 Innovators in Government Technology

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
GovTech 2024: Spotlight on the Top 100 Innovators in Government Technology

As the world continues to digitize with unprecedented speed, the government technology sector, or ‘gov tech’, holds the reins of the future. In their recent publication, Government Technology magazine gives us a glimpse into this future, revealing an industry teeming with innovation and ambition. The magazine’s 2024 GovTech 100 list showcases a panorama of companies, each striving to pioneer new solutions for state and local governments.

Top 100 Companies in GovTech

The ninth annual GovTech 100 list throws into relief the dynamic growth of this sector. The companies featured this year collectively raised over $5.3 billion in funding, navigated 294 funding rounds, and attracted a staggering 575 unique investors. Primarily privately held, a mere 6% of these companies are publicly traded, indicating a high level of entrepreneurial spirit in this sector.

Leaders in Innovation

The Carbyne company, a beacon in the realm of emergency response technology, has made it to the coveted GovTech 100 list. The company’s commitment to revolutionize governmental emergency response through technology has not gone unnoticed, with its solutions making a tangible difference to public safety and service efficiency.

Award-winning Hayden AI, on the other hand, is leveraging artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics for public benefit, marking its fourth year on the GovTech 100 list. Their vision AI products are making the city streets safer, with a reported 34% decrease in vehicle collisions in New York City routes equipped with their tech.

CivicEye, a North Carolina-based tech startup, is another intriguing presence on the list. Known for its innovative software supporting prosecutors and law enforcement agencies, the company’s reach is rapidly expanding across the United States.

Emerging Innovations

The Gothic Explorer, a platform developed by Agils, is transforming digital meetings with its 3D world and immersive storytelling. It is a part of GovTech Sweden, an initiative fostering innovation and digital transformation in government operations. The positive feedback from users validates the initiative’s success, with notable use cases in reducing CO2 emissions and employing foreign students in Finnish companies.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform is preparing for an extensive digital transformation. Leveraging technologies like AI, advanced sensing, and blockchain, the country aims to streamline public services. Their efforts include disrupting access to online gambling contents and enhancing the digital literacy of their workforce.

From emergency response to digital transformation, the gov tech industry is proving to be a playground of innovation. As we forge ahead into the future, these companies and their innovative solutions are worth watching.

0
Business Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Waterline Renewal Technologies Acquires Pipe Lining Supply in Strategic Expansion
In a strategic move, Waterline Renewal Technologies, a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has announced the acquisition of Pipe Lining Supply, a supplier of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lateral lining and sewer pipe rehabilitation products. This marks Waterline’s second acquisition under Behrman’s ownership and signifies its intent to expand its portfolio in the North American trenchless
Waterline Renewal Technologies Acquires Pipe Lining Supply in Strategic Expansion
Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks to Open New Outlet in Maple Grove
2 mins ago
Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks to Open New Outlet in Maple Grove
AS PRFoods Conducts Shareholders Meeting Unconventionally, Allocates Profits to Offset Losses
2 mins ago
AS PRFoods Conducts Shareholders Meeting Unconventionally, Allocates Profits to Offset Losses
Hudson Tunnel Project: From Vision to 'Unstoppable' Endeavor
19 seconds ago
Hudson Tunnel Project: From Vision to 'Unstoppable' Endeavor
Thrifty Woman Turns Old Clothes into Profit with Vinted
26 seconds ago
Thrifty Woman Turns Old Clothes into Profit with Vinted
The New Fashioned: A New Venue to Transform Milwaukee's Deer District
42 seconds ago
The New Fashioned: A New Venue to Transform Milwaukee's Deer District
Latest Headlines
World News
Pullman City Council Invites Applications for Vacant Ward 1 Seat
18 seconds
Pullman City Council Invites Applications for Vacant Ward 1 Seat
Sentry Tournament of Champions Pro-Am: A Golfing Experience Like No Other
19 seconds
Sentry Tournament of Champions Pro-Am: A Golfing Experience Like No Other
Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr. Returns Home After In-Game Head Injury
19 seconds
Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr. Returns Home After In-Game Head Injury
10 Questions You Should Ask Before Considering a Breast Lift: Advice from Dr. Brandon Richland
1 min
10 Questions You Should Ask Before Considering a Breast Lift: Advice from Dr. Brandon Richland
Manchester United Extends Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Contract Until 2025
1 min
Manchester United Extends Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Contract Until 2025
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Eric Cole: A Late-Blooming Star Grabs PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Title
2 mins
Eric Cole: A Late-Blooming Star Grabs PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Title
Ring of Honor Kickstarts 2024 with an Action-Packed Lineup
3 mins
Ring of Honor Kickstarts 2024 with an Action-Packed Lineup
Tajudeen Abbas Applauds Femi Gbajabiamila's Record in Legislation and Infrastructure
3 mins
Tajudeen Abbas Applauds Femi Gbajabiamila's Record in Legislation and Infrastructure
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
10 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app