Business

Government to Launch ‘Green Energy’ Information System and New Customs Regulations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Government to Launch ‘Green Energy’ Information System and New Customs Regulations

In a progressive move towards sustainable energy, the government is set to launch the ‘Green Energy’ information system by February 1, marking a significant step in the regulation and promotion of renewable energy sources. The system, which will be under the purview of the Ministry of Energy, will be monitored meticulously for operational efficiency and data accuracy. This initiative aligns with a government resolution aimed at optimizing energy supply via renewable resources.

Special Customs Terms for Green Energy Imports

Aiding the transition towards sustainable energy, the customs committee has introduced special payment terms for the import of renewable energy equipment, materials, and related components. Importers can now defer their customs duties payments without any interest for up to 120 days. This move is expected to stimulate the importation of renewable energy resources and accelerate the country’s shift towards a ‘green’ energy future.

Additional Benefits for Experienced Importers

In an effort to reward consistent and experienced importers in the renewable energy sector, the government has provisioned payment facilities. Importers with a three-year clean record of timely customs payments can now pay their customs duties in six-month installments, without providing any security. The only condition is that their total customs payments in the last three years should not exceed half of the payment term.

Streamlined Certification Process

The certification process for renewable energy sources has been simplified through the ‘Single Window’ customs information system. This system forwards certification applications to the conformity assessment bodies of the Uzbek Scientific and Test Center for Quality Control. This streamlined process ensures a faster, more efficient certification process, fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the renewable energy sector.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

