Agriculture

Government Inks MoUs with UAE to Boost Trade and Economic Growth

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:34 am EST
Government Inks MoUs with UAE to Boost Trade and Economic Growth

The government has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a potent step towards bolstering economic ties and expanding market opportunities for domestic products. These agreements underscore a strategic thrust to diversify export destinations, improve trade balance, and fortify the national economy.

Nurturing Economic Relations

The signing of these MoUs encompasses diverse sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. It paves the way for both nations to engage in mutually beneficial trade, hence, opening a plethora of opportunities for exporters. This move could potentially bolster the country’s economic growth, contributing to the overarching initiative to strengthen the economy.

Real Estate and Telecommunication on the Rise

Among the partnerships, Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) has joined forces with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) to provide Escrow account services to the real estate sector in the UAE. This initiative is aimed at safeguarding investors’ deposits and streamlining the investment experience for real estate buyers and developers. Another notable MoU is signed between du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Versa Networks to enhance du’s integrated network-security portfolio. The partnership is geared towards accelerating the digital transformation of enterprise customers across the UAE.

Embracing Green Initiatives

The MoUs also highlight the commitment to environmental sustainability. Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) and Flipkart are collaborating to reduce carbon footprints in India’s e-commerce logistics market. This collaboration is a testament to the government’s pledge to combat climate change and foster sustainable practices.

Pioneering Nuclear Energy Development

The UK’s nuclear minister, representing Britain, signed an MoU with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. Both countries endorsed a pledge at Cop28 to treble the world’s nuclear power capacity by 2050. They are also exploring collaboration on small modular reactors (SMRs) for potential co-operation, aiming to bring them to market by 2030.

Encouraging Fintech Innovations

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl have signed an MoU to boost the adoption of advanced innovation among Saudi Arabian entrepreneurs and startups in the financial technology industry. This collaboration is set to provide a secure, fully managed, cloud-based incubation platform for startups, helping transform ideas into real-world technological innovations.

Collectively, the signing of these MoUs brings to the fore an unwavering commitment towards economic growth, technological advancements, and sustainable practices that will shape the future of the nation.

Agriculture
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

